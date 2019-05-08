Armenia National Security Service: Legal evaluation to be given on disappearance of documents

The National Security Service of Armenia is conducting an official investigation of certain documents that have disappeared. This is what Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan told factor.am, responding to the question on who eliminated them and when. During a May 8 press conference, Nikol Pashinyan announced about the elimination of certain documents, and later, in parliament, he clarified that certain documents have disappeared.

“Based on the results of the official investigation, the documents will be transmitted to the investigative body, and I assume they will be transmitted to the Special Investigation Service, which will give a legal evaluation. If the results of the investigation show that there is an element of a crime in the actions of a particular person and the documents were valuable, there will be an evaluation, and the documents will be examined within the scope of the relevant criminal case,” Vanetsyan said, adding that the documents disappeared on May 10, 2018.

When asked if former director of the National Security Service Georgy Kutoyan has been interrogated, Vanetsyan said he hasn’t. When asked why, he said there is no need.

