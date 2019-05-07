US, Armenian governments confirm readiness to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation

At the first meeting of the Armenian-American strategic dialogue, the governments of the US and Armenia reaffirmed their readiness to continue further strengthening bilateral relations, Armenian MFA’s press service reported.

According to the source, the American delegation was received by Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. The meeting was also attended by the Armenian Ambassador to the US, Varuzhan Nersesyan. The US delegation was led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent. The delegation also included US Ambassador Lynne Tracy and senior officials from the US Agency for International Development, the US Department of Commerce and several offices of the US State Department.

In the course of the Armenian-American strategic dialogue, delegates discussed cooperation in the area of strategic reforms and the promotion of common democratic values. During the discussions, issues of global and regional security and cooperation in law enforcement were also touched upon.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...