Reburial of Gourgen Yanikiyan’s remains in Yerevan angers Ankara

The reburial of the remains of Gourgen Yanikian, the spiritual founder of the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA), in Yerevan has angered Ankara.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has issued a statement, condemning “in strongest terms” the remains of Gourgen Yanikiyan, who martyred Mehmet Baydar, Turkish Consul General, and Bahadır Demir, Consul, in Los Angeles on 27 January 1973.

On Sunday, May 5, Gourgen Yanikian remains were buried at Yerablur Pantheon in Yerevan.

Yanikian was an Armenian American engineer, Armenian Genocide survivor, best known for the assassination of two Turkish consular officials, Los Angeles Consul General Mehmet Baydar and Consul Bahadır Demir, in California in 1973.

Sentenced to life imprisonment, Yanikian was released on parole in January 1984. It is widely believed that Yanikian’s act was the inspiration for the founding of the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia, the Armenian militant organization of the 1970s and 1980s which staged attacks on Turkish diplomats in retaliation for the Armenian Genocide.

