Kim Kardashian’s justice reform campaign paves way to Florida man’s release

A woman whose father has spent the last 22 years behind bars for nonviolent drug offenses will finally be able to meet him outside the confines of a Florida prison thanks to help from Kim Kardashian, the Daily Mail reports.

”I never even thought I’d get to see him out of prison, so it feels good, ” Jacaria Stringer is quoted as telling NBC News on Friday after a judge ruled that her father, 47-year-old Jeffrey Stringer, should be released from prison.

Jeffrey was arrested and charged with manufacturing and intent to distribute cocaine in West Palm Beach in the late 1990s. He was sentenced to life in prison because he had two prior convictions on his record.

The case gained national attention as the convict was highlighted as an example of a nonviolent drug offender who faced an unfairly strict sentence based on rigid federal guidelines.

Now Jeffrey and many other convicts are getting relief under new guidelines signed into law last year by President Donald Trump.

The First Step Act allows some nonviolent offenders to earn credits for good behavior and thus an early release.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...