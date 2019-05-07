Key Documents Signed at the 17th Session of Eurasian Economic Union

Heads of EEU member States, Russia Federation Premier Dmitry Medvedev, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas, Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev and Eurasian Economic Commission Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan on April 30 attended Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held in Yerevan.

13 issues were on the agenda of the meeting, such as the development of integration processes, the formation of joint markets and the strengthening of the Union.

A number of documents were signed as a result of the Council Meeting;

A range of problematic issues, such as setting up a joint market of natural gas, oil and petroleum products, digitization of farms of EEU states were also discussed at a high level format.

The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on the whole, had a positive impact on Armenia and proceeded in an atmosphere of openness and mutual understanding.

On January 1, 2019 Armenia assumed the presidency of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Eurasian Economic Commission.

