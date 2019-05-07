Armenia’s permanent population on the decline

As of April 1, 2019, Armenia’s permanent population stood at 2 million 962.1 thousand which is 7.8 thousand less to compare with the data of the previous year.

To remind, Armenia’s permanent population was estimated 2 million 965.3 as of January 2019 and 2 million 972.7 in January 2018. According to the statistics released by the National Statistical Service, 1 million 893.4 thousand people live in the cities of the country and 1 million 68.7 people reside in rural communities.

In particular, capital city Yerevan has 1 million 81.6 thousand population, while Armavir province comes the second with 263.8 thousand population and Ararat marz with 256.6 thousand the third.

Vayots Dzor province is the least populated region of Armenia with 48.8 thousand residents.

