Armenian Mountain Tea in the USA market – Panorama

Armenian Mountain Tea in the USA market

In Armenian market of herbal teas, Mountain Tea has distinguished itself as a lifestyle brand with its quality and interesting range of organic herbal teas, and gained the love and trust of customers.

As the company reports in a release, all the herbal teas of the Mountain Tea have European organic certification, are being exported to Germany and Russia, and sold in specialized shops.

Now, Mounatin Tea is being sold in the USA, too. Herbal teas of wild mint, thyme, pomegranate flowers and other herbs of exceptional quality from Armenian mountains are already available in Glendale, Hollywood, and Burbank. In coming days these high-quality trending herbal teas will also be possible to obtain in John’s Supermarket grocery chain.

