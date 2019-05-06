Two young artists from Opera and Ballet theatre qualified for next round at the International Music Competition Vyatskoe

19:42 06/05/2019 Armenia

Two artists of from “Young Artists Opera Program” of A. Spendiaryan Opera and Ballet National Academic Theatre have qualified the first round of the International Music Competition Vyatskoe and are going to compete in next rounds which will take place at Russian Federation starting from May 8 to 13. As the Opera Theatre Facebook page reports, Elen Yeghiazaryan and Navasard Hakobyan will be accompanied by pianist Hasmik Antonyan.

It is noted that all expenses of tge competiton and the artists’ participation in the competition is covered by Constantine Orbelian Foundation

To note, the International Music Competition “Vyatskoe” was created to promote professional music. The project aims to unite the professionals, musicians from different countries, the well-known concert performers and teachers as well as pupils and students, that stand in the beginning of their professional career.

