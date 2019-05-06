Slavik Hayrapetyan – winner of the Armenian Figure Skating Open Championship

Armenian figure skater Slavik Hayrapetyan was named the winner of the Armenian Figure Skating Open Championship ended at Irina Rodnina Figure Skating Centre in Yerevan.

The award giving ceremony of the tournament was attended by Armenia’s Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Gabriel Ghazaryan.

According to the ministry releasee, Carolina Moscheni and Andrea Fabri were the winners of the pairs event, while Slavik Hayrapetyan (Adults), Marina Asoyan and Liana Fanarjyan (youth) won the title in the solo competitions.

The Armenian Figure Skating Open Championship had brought together 103 skaters from 8 counties.

One of the leading skaters of Armenia Anastasia Galustyan missed the championship for a family reason.

Meghan Markle gives birth to baby boy with Prince Harry

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a bouncing baby boy early Monday morning, but Harry says they still haven’t decided on his name, Fox News reported.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.,” the couple announced via Instagram.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.

More details will be shared in the forthcoming days,” the statement said.

As the source reminds the royal bundle of joy is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild. Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles, the next in line to the throne, and the late Princess Diana.

