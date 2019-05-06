Congratulation of President Armenak Abrahamyan on Ramadan

President of Western Armenia Armenag Abrahamyan congratulates Muslim sons of Western Armenia and the world on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, the month of love and peace. This year, Ramadan is celebrated on 6 May, which coincides with the day of commemoration of the Syrian martyrs in Western Armenia.

Tribute to all those who gave their pure souls for the sake of the protection of their homeland, their families and their people. All the heroes of the nation, the citizens and the sons of Western Armenia can consider this sacred day as the beginning of the holy month as a sign of goodwill for the entire Middle East.

Welcome Ramadan

