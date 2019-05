Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II Visits Crete

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II arrived in Crete on Saturday.

He will be presiding over the events devoted to the 350th anniversary of Sourp Hovhannes Garabed Armenian Church in Heraklion, according to the Facebook page of the Catholicos.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/70979/catholicos-of-all-armenians-karekin-ii-visits-crete.html

