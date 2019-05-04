Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: Israel must recognize Armenian Genocide and back international cause for justice

In a recent interview with KAN News, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan talked about the urgency of the Armenian Genocide recognition by Israel and potential hazards stemming from the sale of Israeli weapons to Azerbaijan.

“Israel must recognize the Armenian Genocide and assist in international genocide prevention efforts and cause for justice,” he said, adding that Armenia currently relies on its vibrant Diaspora communities abroad in the worldwide campaign towards truth and justice.

Mnatsakanyan added that he treats the international denial of justice as a pressing challenge than just a problem limited only to Armenia. “That’s a problem dealing with humanity. It is up to Israel to decide now whether or not to recognize the Armenian Genocide. It all has to do with Israel, not just with Armenia,” he added.

The minister also reiterated Armenia’s support to the international efforts towards genocide prevention and condemnation.

Mnatsakanyan added that the offensive weapons, which Israel currently sells to Azerbaijan, is lethal for the civilian population in Armenia. “We have been the eyewitness of how those weapons were being used against our country.”

“What is arms trade for Israel is a weapon of death for our people,” the foreign minister added.

