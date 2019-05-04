Slimane sends message to Armenians ahead of the Yerevan concert in memory of Charles Aznavour

A famous French singer Slimane has sent a message addressed to the Armenian audience ahead of the concert dedicated to memory of the world-renowned French-Armenian chansonnier Charles Aznavour.

The event will take place on May 26 at Karen Demirchyan Sport Complex in Yerevan.

“Hello, Armenia. I am Slimane. I hope you are well. We will meet at a unique concert on May 26 in Yerevan. I we will had a great time, I am sure. Let me try to pronounce the kiss word in Armenia – pachikner. Looking forward to meeting you,” the French singes says in a video address posted on YouTube.

The event, titled “For you, Armenia” is organized by French “Shahbazyan” and “ArmCentre” production companies. The concert is dedicated to the 95th birthday anniversary of Charles Aznavour. The concert that be accompanied by Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Eduard Topchyan will also feature Patrick Fiori, Helene Segara, Léa Castel, Slimane and other famous French singers.

Aznavour passed away on 1 October 2018, at the age of 94. He was named entertainer of the century in an online poll by CNN and Time magazine in 1999.

In a career spanning over 70 years, the world-famous singer recorded more than 1,200 songs, released 294 albums, performed over 1,000 concerts in 94 countries worldwide and starred in 80 movies. Aznavour sold 180 million records during his lifetime.

