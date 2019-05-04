Past: Turkey to deport Armenian citizens ‘in revenge for Syria peace mission’

Turkey is reportedly considering toughened migration policies towards the Armenian citizens currently residing in the country.

The state authorities came up with the stricter rules – targeting largely the Armenian employment migrants – in the wake of the July 2018 decision to send a humanitarian mission to Syria, the paper says, citing its sources.

The issue sparked wide debates also in Armenia, with many arguing that the process lacked enough transparency and publicity. Should the reported plans turn out true, that will be a real challenge to the estimated 70,000-100,000 Armenians who currently work in the country, sending regularly money to their families, says the paper.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...