Catholicos Karekin II to attend events on the occasion of 350th anniversary of the Armenian church of Heraklion – Panorama

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians will pay a historic visit to Heraklion to attend the events organized by the community of Heraklion, in collaboration with the Holy Archdiocese of Crete and the Region of Crete, on the 350th anniversary of the foundation of the Armenian Church “Surb Garabed” in Kamaraki, which is considered the oldest church in Europe that is preserved today.

The Patriarch of the Armenian Apostolic Church is expected to arrive on May 4 at the Heraklion International Airport “Nikos Kazantzakis”, where the Deputy Foreign Minister Markos Bolaris, and Archbishop Irenaeus of Crete will welcome him.

The Cathlicos will perform the Divine Liturgy on Sunday, May 5, at 11:00. During the Divine Liturgy the flock will be able to venerate the relics of St. Ioannis the Baptist.

