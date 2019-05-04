American general of Armenian descent appointed to lead NATO’s Allied Air Command

U.S. Air Force General Jeffrey L. Harrigian assumed command of NATO’s Allied Air Command (AIRCOM), U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) and U.S. Air Forces Africa (AFAFRICA) during a ceremony at Ramstein Air Force Base, on Wednesday, 1 May 2019. General Harrigian assumes command from U.S. Air Force General Tod D. Wolters who has been at the helm of Allied Air Command since August 2016. In a ceremony attended by senior military and civilian personnel representing NATO, the United States, Host Nation Germany and local communities, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Curtis M. Scaparrotti, conducted the handover of command.

Harrigian will succeed Gen. Tod D. Wolters. Wolters earlier this month was nominated to be the next NATO Supreme Allied Commander and commander of U.S. European Command, replacing U.S. Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti.

To note, Harrigian is a fighter pilot and U.S. Air Force Academy alumnus, having graduated from the Colorado Springs, Colo., service academy in 1985. He is descendant of a survivor of the Armenian Genocide.

Harrigian has more than 4,000 hours flying the F-22, F-15C and MQ-1 Predator. He’s flown combat missions in support of operations Just Cause — the U.S. invasion of Panama in 1989 – Desert Storm and Inherent Resolve.

