Sweden unanimously ratifies EU-Armenia agreement

Swedish legislators on Thursday moved to unanimously ratify the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the European Union and Armenia.

The country’s parliament, Riksdag, hosted a debate in the afternoon, attended also by the Armenian Ambassador Alexander Arzumanyan. Members of the six parliamentary factions delivered speeches at the meeting, expressing support to the ratification. After the hearing, Ambassador Arzumanyan was invited to a brief reception.

The parliament later conducted the voting to approve the document, reports the Embassy’s press service.

The renewed EU-Armenia partnership deal, signed in Brussels on November 24, 2017, has been so far ratified by 12 member states (Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, UK, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Romania, Germany). The National Asssembly of Armenia ratified the document on April 11, 2018.

