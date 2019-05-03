Restoration department to open at Manuscript Library of Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem

Mesrop Mashtots Matenadaran of Yerevan will support the formation of a manuscript restoration department at the Manuscript Library of the Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem, which houses the second-largest collection of Armenian manuscripts after Matenadaran.

The department will be opened this year, and its creation, organization and work-planning will be carried out with Matenadaran’s support.

At the invitation of the Armenian patriarch of Jerusalem, from May 5 to June 5 Gayane Eliazyan, the head of the Restoration Department of Matenadaran, together with two senior restorers of the department, Susanna Kirakosyan and Emma Sarkisova, will be sent on mission to Jerusalem, Matenadaran said in a Facebook post.

They will take part in the establishment of the department as well as in the monitoring, conservation and treatment of the collection. They will collaborate with local employees, for whom they will hold master classes.

