Dean Cain and Montel Williams to present film festival in Armenia

Asbarez – Actors Dean Cain and Montel Williams will present the inaugural Impact Humanity Television and Film Festival at the Moscow Cinema in Yerevan on October 15 and 16. The new Festival will be one of the key events of the Aurora Forum.

Emphasizing his belief in the effect of cinematography, Dean Cain said, “It is our great honor to introduce our new Festival as part of this year’s Aurora Forum. The IHTFF will highlight television and film projects that involve human rights and strive to preserve and advance humanitarian causes. With so much strife and indifference in the world we live in today, our goal is to recognize responsible television and film projects which are catalysts for change for the betterment of humanity.”

Reflecting similarly, Montel Williams said, “Our Festival will focus on the current humanitarian progress being made, despite local and global obstacles that directly speak about human rights and causes in a significant way. This is the moral, the right thing, to do. We want to build meaningful bridges to the future, which will impact society in the years that lie ahead of us.”

Andres Castillo, Festival Director, said, “We are currently accepting submissions in five categories: Documentary Shorts & News Stories, Television Specials, Television Episodic Series, Narrative Features, and Documentary Features. There is no fee to submit entries. Submission deadline is Sunday, June 30. A distinguished judging panel of prominent filmmakers, humanitarians and Hollywood entertainment industry leaders will select the winning entries, which will be announced around Friday, August 30. Exhibition Format for all films must be in Blu-Ray.” Filmmakers are encouraged to submit their films via FilmFreeway.

During the week of the Aurora Forum, the IHTFF winning entries will be screened, prizes will be awarded and VIP panels discussing the importance of films communicating human rights worldwide will take place.

