Crossroads-2019: Armenia to host festival of contemporary music

The international festival Crossroads-2019: Contemporary Music Days in Armenia will be conducted from May 4 to 28 under the support of the Ministry of Culture.

The organizer of the event, sponsored by the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), is the cultural NGO Qarord Ton (Quarter Holiday)

The program includes concerts at the Gyumri Technology Center (GTC), Komitas Museum Institute (Yerevan) and the Komitas Chamber Music House (Yerevan)

The organizers are also planning to conduct workshops at the Komitas State Conservatory and master classes at AGBU.

More details about the cultural event, and the full program are available here

