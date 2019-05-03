Armenian sappers clear an area of 25, 290 square meters in Syria

Armenian de-miners on humanitarian mission to Syria have cleared an area of 25, 290 square meters between February 19 and May 2, the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise informs.

The doctors, in turn, have provided therapeutic and surgical care to hundreds of citizens. Clinical, biochemical and laboratory tests have also been carried out.

In February 2019 Armenia deployed an 83-member independent humanitarian mission of doctors and de-miners to support and sustain at-risk survivors in Syria.

