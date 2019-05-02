Release of SOAD’s new studio album to be delayed

The releases of the Armenian-American hard rock System Of A Down’s next studio album will be delayed, the band’s guitarist Daron Malakian has confirmed to liveforlivemusic.com.

Malakian said their first studio effort since 2005’s Hypnotize is still nowhere close to hitting the shelves.

“I’m the main writer for System of a Down, so when there’s talk about maybe making an album, a lot of that kind of comes down on my shoulders to produce that album,” Malakain admitted in the interview.

Malakain continued in stating, “System of a Down doesn’t seem like we’re really coming together and making an album. So, I can’t sit on the songs forever … There was a time that I was waiting and rooting for it and hoping it happens, but … I’m kinda really happy with what I’m doing with Scars.”

With no new album on the horizon for System of a Down, the band’s fans continue to undergo the same struggles experienced by Guns N’ Roses fans, who spent years waiting for the arrival of Chinese Democracy before it finally arrived in 2008. So they’ve got that going for them, which is nice.

https://armradio.am/en/12171

