Exhibition on Irish High Crosses and Armenian Khachkars Opens in Dublin • MassisPost

DUBLIN — An exhibition exploring the similarities between Irish High Crosses and Armenian Khachkars was formally launched last week in Dublin, to coincide with the 104th anniversary of the 1915 Armenian genocide. The exhibition will run throughout May at Christchurch Cathedral.

A service of remembrance at the Cathedral was attended by the Armenian ambassador to Ireland, Dr Arman Kirakossian; the Armenian Primate in Ireland, Bishop Hovakim Manukyan, who led prayers at the Khachkar Memorial in the grounds of the cathedral; as well as Archbishop Michael Jackson of Dublin and Glendalough.

Representatives of the Methodists in Ireland, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, and members of the Orthodox church as well as the President of the Jewish community also attended.

The Government is being urged by the Armenian community in Ireland to recognize the 1915 genocide in which over 1.5 million Armenians were killed, many of them as they were forcibly deported from their homelands by the Ottoman Empire.

