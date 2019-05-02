Catholicos Aram I in constant touch with Armenian community of Venezuela

In light of the recent developments in Venezuela, His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia is in constant communication with the Vicariate of Venezuela and the leadership of the Armenian community.

Rev Fr. Vahrij Gharakhanian briefed His Holiness on the unfolding situation and the condition of the Venezuelan Armenians, the Catholicosate of Cilicia reported.

Aram I expressed his readiness to provide assistance to the Armenians living in Venezuela at any time and under any circumstances.

