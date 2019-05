Armenia’s new banknotes among finalists of international competition

The new Armenian banknotes are in the top ten of finalists of the 14th Best New Banknote or Series competition organized by the International Association of Currency Affairs (IACA).

The finalists are:

Central Bank of Armenia –new series of banknotes

Reserve Bank of Australia – new $50 banknotes

Bank of Canada – new $10 banknotes

Bank of Mexico – new 500-peso banknotes

Bank of Norway – new series of banknotes

