Wounded Armenian soldier successfully operated

The Armenian contract serviceman Argishti Sepkhanyan wounded on Tuesday in Azerbaijani shooting was successfully operated in Yerevan, Spokesperson at defense ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page.

In Hovhannisyan words, the health condition of the serviceman is assessed stable with positive dynamics.

To remind, contract serviceman Sepkhanyan sustained a gunshot wound to his head at around 14:20 on Tuesday at one of the military positions located in the northeastern Tavush region of Armenia. The serviceman was transferred to Yerevan by helicopter. Doctors assessed with health conditions as serious but stable with no threat to his life.

An investigation is underway to look into the circumstances of the incident.

