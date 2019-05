Armenia’s Aronian comes 10th on latest FIDE ratings

Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian moved up two spots to 10th on the latest World Chess Federation (FIDE) ratings.

Meantime, Gabriel Sargissian ranks 59th and Hrant Melkumyan comes 93rd on the list.

Norwegian GM Magnus Carlsen continues to top the list of 100 strongest chess players of the world.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/05/01/Aronian-FIDE-rankings/2108706

