Armenian Patriarchate seeks permission to organize elections of new Patriarch

Archbishop Aram Ateşhyan, General Vicar of the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, and Bishop Sahak Mashalyan, Bishop Sahak Mashalian, the Chairman of the Religious Council, visited the Istanbul Governor’s Office and met with Governor Ali Yerlikaya.

The religious leaders submitted a written application for organizing the elections of a new Patriarch.

Governor Yerlikaya first offered condolences over the demise of Patriarch Mesrob Mutafyan and pledged to get the necessary response from Ankara as soon as possible.

According to the rules of procedure, the application should be forwarded to the Ministry of Interior, which is authorized to allow the election of a new Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople.

The Religious Council decided Tuesday that the process will be organized under the leadership of Archbishop Ateshyan.

