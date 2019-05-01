ANCA-WR Announces New Board of Directors

GLENDALE—Earlier this week, the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region announced the appointment of its new Board of Directors. The board consists of an 11-member board of dedicated activists and volunteers:

Nora Hovsepian, Esq., Chair

Raffi Kassabian, Esq., Vice-Chair

Hermineh Pakhanians, Treasurer

Sako Berberian, Secretary

Lena Bozoyan

Lina Davidian, Esq.

Ayk Dikijian, Esq.

Gev Iskajyan

Joseph Kaskanian

Anahid Oshagan, Esq.

Raffi Sarkissian

The Board of Directors is tasked with setting the policies, procedures, and goals of the largest and most influential grassroots Armenian-American advocacy organization in the western United States.

To learn more about the ANCA-WR activities and staff visit the about section of the organization’s website. For updates, follow ANCA Western Region on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.

