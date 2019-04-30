Fake Website Claims Saudi Ambassador Has Promised Financial Assistance to Cong. Adam Schiff for Genocide Recognition • MassisPost

WASHINGTON, DC — “A fake webpage impersonating Rep. Schiff’s campaign website was recently created, and a press release was posted describing a meeting between Rep. Adam Schiff and the Saudi Ambassador. The website is fake, and the meeting described is completely false. There was no such meeting and Rep. Schiff has never discussed these issues with the Saudi government. Rep. Schiff will take appropriate steps to report this effort to spread disinformation.” Said Emilie Simons Communications Director of Congressman Adam B. Schiff in an official statement.

According to the fake website Saudi ambassador to the U.S., Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud has met with Congressman Adad Schiff and agreed to financially sponsor the resolution calling for official US recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

According to the same site Princess Bandar said that “Saudi Arabia was also under severe oppression during the Ottoman Empire, and no pleasant recollection has been left in our history during the Ottoman era. The Saudi government policy has always been and continues to be insisting on the protection of human rights. Inquiry about historical events is every nation’s right and no one should worry when the truth comes out. Turkey is the main accused of the Armenian Genocide and cannot claim concern about human and civil rights protection until the truth comes out.”

Interestingly Saudi Arabia is one of few Arab and Muslim countries that does not have diplomatic relation with the republic of Armenia.

