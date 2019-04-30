Czech parliamentarians bow to memory of Armenian Genocide victims

Members of the Chzech Chember of Deputies on Tuesday visited the Armenian Genocide memorial to pay tribute to the big tragedy’s victims.

The delegation, led by Marek Benda, the chairman of the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs and the head of the Armenia-Czech Republic Parliamentary Friendship Group, laid a flower wreath at the monument to commemorate the martyrs. The guests also bowed flowers around the eternal fire.

The delegation later visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to get familiarizd with documentary records bearing witness to the 20th century’s first major atrocity, and watch the exhibits.

The delegation was accompanied by Gayane Abrahamyan, the Armenian chairperson of the Parliammentary Friendship Group, reports the National Assembly’s press service.

Mr Benda also left a note in a special book for honorary guests. ”Humanity’s evil for being humane. The victims of the Armenian Genocide must never be forgotten,” he wrote.

