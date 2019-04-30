Armenians start process to elect new Patriarch of Constantinople

On April 29 the Religious Assembly of the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople decided to apply to the Istanbul Governor’s Office to hold new elections of the Patriarch.

Through a secret voting the Assembly decided that acting Patriarch Archbishop Aram Atesyan will coordinate the electoral process.

The Patriarchate will apply to the Governor’s Office without delay.

The Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, Archbishop Mesrob Mutafyan passed away on March 8. He was the 84th patriarch of Turkey’s Armenian community and succeeded Karekin II in 1998.

Mutafyan, officially known as Mesrob II, began suffering from dementia in 2008 and had been in a vegetative state since then. However, he still officially remained patriarch and archbishop.

Archbishop Aram Atesyan was appointed to serve as Patriarchal Vicar, as Mesrob II had to withdraw from his duties due to his illness. A new patriarch could not be elected as Turkish laws prohibit any elections while a standing patriarch is alive.

