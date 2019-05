Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem holds meeting with the President of Israel

On April 30, 2019, Archbishop Nourhan Manougian, the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem met with the President of Israel His Excellency Mr. Reuven Rivlin, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Hovnan Baghdasaryan wrote on his Facebook page.

During the meeting they discussed the issue of the Armenian property of the Jordan River and other matters.

