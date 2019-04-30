Anti-Iranian sanctions ‘opportunity for Armenia’ – Tigran Sargsyan

The United States’ sanctions against Iran are a good opportunity for Armenia, a member state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), according to Tigran Sargsyan, the chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

In his speech at the Eurasian Economic Council’s session in Yerevan, Sargsyan referred to the partnership agreement, which he said has already been signed with all the member states of the common trade bloc.

”When we were negotiating with Iran, there weren’t any packages of sanctions against that country,” he said, admitting at the same time that the enforced measures impact also the companies collaborating with the Islamic Republic.

Sargsyan noted that Armenia, as Iran’s southern neigbor, may benefit from its geographical location to offer tools potentially boosting the bilateral turnover. ”Armenia may be a bridge between Iran and the EAEU,” he added.

