VC ARTIST | Emmanuel Tjeknavorian – Kreisler & Sibelius Competition Major Prize Winner

Austrian-Armenian violinist Emmanuel Tjeknavorian is quickly building an impressive reputation as a rising young virtuoso of outstanding potential.

24-year-old Austrian-Armenian violinist Emmanuel Tjeknavorian is quickly building an impressive reputation as a rising young virtuoso of outstanding potential.

A graduate of the Vienna University of Music where he studied with Professor Gerhard Schulz, Emmanuel is a former major prize winner at the Brahms, Goldberg, Kreisler and Sibelius International Violin Competitions.

His recent orchestral engagements include performances with the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, Tonhalle Orchestra Zürich, Gewandhausorchester Leipzig, Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Orchestra Filarmonica della Scala and the London Symphony Orchestra – and he was recently appointed the 2019-2020 Vienna Musikverein Artist-In-Residence.

Emmanuel currently performs on a 1698 Stradivari violin – on generous loan from the Beare’s International Violin Society.

VC ARTIST EMMANUEL TJEKNAVORIAN | MENDELSSOHN VIOLIN CONCERTO IN E MINOR | ÁDÁM FISCHER & VIENNA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA | 2017

VC ARTIST EMMANUEL TJEKNAVORIAN, HARRIET KRIJGH, AND MAGDA AMARA | BEETHOVEN | “GHOST” PIANO TRIO IN D MAJOR | UTRECHT INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL | 2018

VC ARTIST EMMANUEL TJEKNAVORIAN | LORIS TJEKNAVORIAN VIOLIN CONCERTO | RUBEN GAZARIAN & WÜRTTEMBERG CHAMBER ORCHESTRA | 2019

VC ARTIST EMMANUEL TJEKNAVORIAN | SIBELIUS VIOLIN CONCERTO | JOHN STORGÅRDS & HELSINKI PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA | 2015 SIBELIUS INTERNATIONAL VIOLIN COMPETITION

VC ARTIST EMMANUEL TJEKNAVORIAN & NAOKO ICHIHASHI | WAXMAN | CARMEN FANTASY | 2015 SIBELIUS INTERNATIONAL VIOLIN COMPETITION

VC ARTIST EMMANUEL TJEKNAVORIAN & NAOKO ICHIHASHI | SIBELIUS | HUMORESQUES NO. 2 & 5 | 2015 SIBELIUS INTERNATIONAL VIOLIN COMPETITION

VC ARTIST EMMANUEL TJEKNAVORIAN & NAOKO ICHIHASHI | DEBUSSY | VIOLIN SONATA | 2015 SIBELIUS INTERNATIONAL VIOLIN COMPETITION

Name: Emmanuel Tjeknavorian

Violin: 1698 Stradivari – on loan from the Beare’s International Violin Society.

Bow: Peccatte

Strings: Thomastik-Infeld

Accessories: Kun Bravo Shoulder Rest | Kreddle Chin Rest | Thomastik-Infeld Vision Rosin

Teacher: Gerhard Schulz

Schools: Vienna University of Music and Performing Arts

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...