VC ARTIST | Emmanuel Tjeknavorian – Kreisler & Sibelius Competition Major Prize Winner
2019-04-29
24-year-old Austrian-Armenian violinist Emmanuel Tjeknavorian is quickly building an impressive reputation as a rising young virtuoso of outstanding potential.
A graduate of the Vienna University of Music where he studied with Professor Gerhard Schulz, Emmanuel is a former major prize winner at the Brahms, Goldberg, Kreisler and Sibelius International Violin Competitions.
His recent orchestral engagements include performances with the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, Tonhalle Orchestra Zürich, Gewandhausorchester Leipzig, Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Orchestra Filarmonica della Scala and the London Symphony Orchestra – and he was recently appointed the 2019-2020 Vienna Musikverein Artist-In-Residence.
Emmanuel currently performs on a 1698 Stradivari violin – on generous loan from the Beare’s International Violin Society.
VC ARTIST EMMANUEL TJEKNAVORIAN | MENDELSSOHN VIOLIN CONCERTO IN E MINOR | ÁDÁM FISCHER & VIENNA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA | 2017
VC ARTIST EMMANUEL TJEKNAVORIAN, HARRIET KRIJGH, AND MAGDA AMARA | BEETHOVEN | “GHOST” PIANO TRIO IN D MAJOR | UTRECHT INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL | 2018
