Turkey blasts France over ‘biased stance’ on Armenian Genocide

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has accused France of pursuing “biased approaches” in regard to the Armenian Genocide issue, threatening to react strongly to President Emmanuel Macron’s move to declare a national day of commemoration in the country.

Spokesperson Hami Aksoy also criticized the French government for a “non-objective evaluation of the 1915 events in the Ottoman Empire,” Anadolu News Agency reports.

He also blamed France for “arming Armenian gang groups” more than 100 years ago “to kill the Turks”.

“Paris too, is responsible for those crimes,” Aksoy added.

The spokesperson further criticized French Prime Minister Eduard Philippe’s April 24 address, which he said “isn’t in line with the spirit of cooperation” between Paris and Ankara.

