Traditional flower gathering event held at Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex

AGBU Scouts of Armenia in collaboration with the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets, and with the participation of VivaCell-MTS volunteering team, the already traditional flower gathering event took place in the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex. The works continued next day, April 28.

VivaCell-MTS reports that the initiative combines the idea of giving these flowers a new lease of life and the environmental mission that promotes recycling. The flowers laid at the Genocide Memorial on April 24 are gathered and their stems are removed from the petals. The stems are used to derive compost, and the petals – to make handmade recycled paper. The compost is used for the treatment of the soil in the Genocide Memorial Park, while the handmade recycled paper is used to make certificates or postcards.

The event was attended by representatives of non-governmental and international organizations, private and public sector representatives, schoolchildren and students, ambassadors and officials.

