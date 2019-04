Documentary about Artsakh by Russian journalist screened in Stepanakert

19:38 27/04/2019

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan was present on Friday at the screening of the “Return” documentary film in capital Stepanakert.

The President expressed gratitude to prominent Russian journalist Svetlana Kulchitskaya and her team for creating such a valuable piece of art about Artsakh’s history and National-Liberation Movement.

