Armenia hosts International Forum on Women’s Entrepreneurship for first time (PHOTOS)

The International Forum on Women’s Entrepreneurship, which Armenia is hosting for the first time, is being held Friday in capital city Yerevan.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended and addressed at the event.

He noted, in particular, that the majority of Armenia’s population are women and about half of the economically active population also are women.

Pashinyan stated that if we do not promote women’s entrepreneurship, economic revolution will hardly succeed in Armenia.

