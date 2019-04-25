 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

US Congressman Schiff: We will never forget murder of 1.5 million men, women and children during Armenian Genocide

2019-04-25

We will never forget the murder of 1.5 million men, women and children during the Armenian Genocide. US Congressman Adam Schiff wrote this on Twitter.

“Presidents of both [US political] parties have allowed Turkey to veto U.S. recognition [of Armenian Genocide]. We cannot allow that to continue,” he added. “We will not be silenced. The truth is on our side.”

Also, Congressman Schiff posted a photo showing him participating in the march to commemorate the victims of Armenian Genocide.

https://news.am/eng/news/509136.html

