US Congressman Schiff: We will never forget murder of 1.5 million men, women and children during Armenian Genocide

We will never forget the murder of 1.5 million men, women and children during the Armenian Genocide. US Congressman Adam Schiff wrote this on Twitter.
“Presidents of both [US political] parties have allowed Turkey to veto U.S. recognition [of Armenian Genocide]. We cannot allow that to continue,” he added. “We will not be silenced. The truth is on our side.”
Also, Congressman Schiff posted a photo showing him participating in the march to commemorate the victims of Armenian Genocide.
