Pashinyan slams Erdogan’s April 24 address, calling for strong international action

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has voiced his criticism against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s April 24 address, describing it as a hate speech marking a new level in the Armenian Genocide denial propaganda.

He also slammed the speech as an attempt to justify policy of slaughter “targeting an entire ethnic group”. The Armenian leader called upon the international community to react strongly to the Turkish president’s rhetoric.

He was especially critical of Erdogan’s move to brand the 20th century’s greatest atrocity against the Armenians as just a displacement. Pashinyan said the use of such a language is especially shameful on April 24 “when the Armenians around the world pay respect to the Genocide victims.”

“Calling victims of Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire’s entire Armenian population, which was sent to death marches, as ‘Armenian gangs & thr supporters’, killing 1.5mm & justifying it by “most reasonable action” is not just new high in denialism,but justification of nation murder,” the prime minister tweeted.

“Above all, doing this on April24 is an ultimate insult to the Armenian people and to humanity, extreme HateSpeech by Erdogan personally. The world must speak out,” he added in a separate tweet.

