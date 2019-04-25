New Delhi hosts Armenian Genocide conference

On April 24, India’s leading Jawaharlal Nehru University hosted a conference devoted to the Armenian Genocide and entitled “Policy of Memory in Armenia”, reports the news service of Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The conference gathered students and professors of Jawaharlal Nehru University, as well as representatives of the intelligentsia of Delhi, the local Armenian community and the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in India.

The conference began with an opening speech devoted to the Armenian Genocide by Rector of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Chintamani Mahapatra, followed by a speech by Armenia’s Ambassador to India Armen Martirosyan, who presented the historical and geopolitical aspects of the Armenian Genocide and Armenia’s approaches to overcoming the consequences of the genocide. Among other speakers were professors, writers, publicists and journalists.

The event ended with a candle-lighting ceremony commemorating the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

