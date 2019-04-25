Garo Paylan urges Turkish parliament to hold parliamentary discussion on Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Turkish parliament Garo Paylan has called on the parliament of Turkey to hold a parliamentary discussion on the Armenian Genocide.

Garo Paylan issued a respective statement which says: “On April 24, 1915, political scientists, writers, poets, journalists, teachers, scientists and many other Armenian intellectuals have been arrested in Constantinople, the capital of the Ottoman Empire. They have also been deported to Ayash and Changhir, but later most of them have been killed.

Although the losses of 1915 cannot be returned, but from the view of living together, accepting the pains created inside the memory of the society and working on improving one another are valuable. The Parliament should restore the rights and keep the memory of those intellectuals who were working for the lighting of the Ottoman and Armenian peoples, were developing the educational institutions, were writing, producing, thinking, who, however, have been killed on this land.

April 24, 1915 is accepted by the whole world as a day of launch of the Armenian Genocide. The Armenian Genocide has been a subject of discussion in numerous parliaments of the world, but has never been discussed in the Turkish parliament. Meanwhile, the parliament, where this great disaster must be discussed, is that of the country where the disaster has taken place. In other words, that is the parliament of Turkey.

For already 104 years Armenians worldwide are demanding a restoration of justice. Justice can be restored only within the conscience of the Turkish people and inside the Turkish parliament. The parliament, that should discuss the disaster that happened to the Armenian people, first of all must be the parliament of Turkey. And we urge to hold a parliamentary discussion on this matter”.

In 1915, the crime perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against the Armenians was the first genocide of 20th century. The Armenians worldwide commemorate 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The extermination of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire during the World War I is called the Armenian Genocide.

Those massacres were perpetrated by the government of Young Turks in various regions of the Ottoman Empire.

The Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman government has been documented, recognized and acknowledged by eyewitness reports, laws, resolutions and the decisions of numerous states and international organizations.

There are numerous documents considering the massacres of the Armenian people as a pre-planned and thoroughly implemented act of genocide. Organizations like the Council of Europe, the European Parliament, a number of UN Committees, the World Council of Churches, MERCOSUR parliament and others acknowledged the Armenian Genocide.

Many countries have recognized the Armenian Genocide: Uruguay is the first country that acknowledged the Genocide in 1965. The following countries have condemned and recognized the massacre of Armenians as a genocide based on international law: France, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Russia, Poland, Lithuania, Greece, Slovakia, Cyprus, Lebanon, Uruguay, Argentina (2 laws, 5 resolutions), Venezuela, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Canada, Vatican, Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, Czech Republic, Denmark, Brazil, Australia’s state of New South Wales, 49 US states.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

