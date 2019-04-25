France’s Macron commemorates Armenian Genocide

We commemorate the Armenian Genocide to ensure that history does not repeat its errors, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Twitter post on the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Today, on April 24, we officially commemorate the Armenian Genocide to remember that man is capable of the worst when he forgets what binds him to his neighbor, and to ensure that history does not repeat his errors,” Macron wrote.

Today France held its first official commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.Prime MinisterEdouard Philippe participated in the commemoration in Paris.

President Emmanuel Macron signed a decree earlier this month designating April 24 as the day of commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.

Under the decree, every year on April 24 a commemoration ceremony will be organized in Paris. Besides, ceremonies can be organized in each department at the initiative of the prefect.

The Prime Minister will be responsible for the implementation of this decree.

https://armradio.am/en/11605

