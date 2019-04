Dean Cain: Armenian Genocide needs to be recognized by US, rest of the world

Armenian Genocide needs to be recognized by the United States and the rest of the world. Renowned American actor Dean Cain noted this on Twitter.

“104 years later, we will not forget! #ArmenianGenocide,” he wrote. “This genocide needs to be recognized by the United States and the rest of the world.”

Also, Cain posted a photo from the march in Los Angeles to commemorate the victims of Armenian Genocide.

