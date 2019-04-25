Armenian government to allocate $133,200 for Levon Aronyan’s participation in the World Cup

The Armenia Government will allocate $133,200 to ensure Armenia’s leading Grand Master Levon Aronyan’s preparation for and participation in the 2019 World Cup. The decision was approved at the Government sitting today.

This is the first time in the history of Armenia that funds will be provided to an individual athlete from the state budget.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said “the government should finance all sporting missions that will be estimated to be of state importance.”

“Let those who have traditionally financed such activities pay their taxes,” he said, adding that the government will henceforth provide funds for these purposes.

The Prime Minister further explained that Levon Aronian has a huge merit before the Republic of Armenia. Second, he said, citizens of Armenia should believe in their strengths and opportunities.

“Levon Aronyan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Artur Aleksanyan and others should be role-models for our youth,” the Prime Minister said.

They are ordinary Armenian guys that have reached heights thanks to their work, the Prime Minister added.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...