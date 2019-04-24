Turkey President expresses condolences to Aram Ateshyan for Armenians who died in dire conditions

President of Turkey Recep Tayyib Erdogan has sent a letter devoted to April 24thto Deputy Patriarch of Constantinople Aram Ateshyan.

According to the Turkish Sabah, in his letter, Erdogan stated that he attaches importance to the role of the Armenian community in Turkey and is doing everything he can to ensure the safety of the Armenian community.

Erdogan also talked about the importance of the election of the new Patriarch and voiced hope that the Armenian community would have a new spiritual leader soon.

In regard to the Armenian Genocide, once again, the President of Turkey emphasized that he denies the Armenian Genocide and stated that he expresses condolences for the Armenians who died in dire conditions during the First World War.

https://news.am/eng/news/509120.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...