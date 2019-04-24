Henrikh Mkhitaryan extends gratitude to countries recognizing Genocide

Armenian National Football Team and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has extended a messsage of gratitude to countries recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide.

The sportsman remembered the 1.5 million victims of the big tragedy in a public post on Facebook.

”Thank you Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Cyprus, Czech Rep., France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Libya, Lithuania, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Paraguay, Poland, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Uruguay, Holy See, Venezuela for having officially recognized the Armenian Genocide,” reads his status.

