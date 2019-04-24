French Prime Minister participates in Armenian Genocide commemoration

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has participated in the Armenian genocide commemoration in Paris.

“By paying tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, France iremains faithful to its values. We seek historical accuracy and reconciliation,” the Prime Minister said in a speech.

He said “Armenians were annihilated because they embodied an ethnic and Christian minority.”

This year France marked its first “national day of commemoration of the Armenian genocide,” fulfilling a pledge by President Emmanuel Macron.

“By introducing this day of commemoration, France intends to contribute to the recognition of the Armenian Genocide as a crime against humanity, against civilization,” Edouard Philippe said.

https://armradio.am/en/11596

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...