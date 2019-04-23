“The Art of Armenia: An Introduction” an Illustrated Lecture by Dr. Christina Maranci at Ararat-Eskijian-Museum • MassisPost

MISSION HILLS — The Ararat-Eskijian-Museum, The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), present “The Art of Armenia: An Introduction” an Illustrated Lecture by Dr. Christina Maranci Arthur H. Dadian and Ara Oztemel Professor of Armenian Art and Architecture, Tufts University .

Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 4:00 PM. Ararat-Eskijian Museum—Sheen Chapel 15105 Mission Hills Road Mission Hills, CA

Armenia has a material history and visual culture that reaches back to the Paleolithic era. Prof. Christina Maranci’s newly published “The Art of Armenia: An Introduction”, provides a survey of the arts of Armenia from antiquity to the early modern times. It covers a wide range of media, including architecture, stone sculpture, works in metal, wood, and cloth, manuscript illumination, and ceramic arts, and places Armenian art within broad historical, archaeological, and cultural contexts. The Art of Armenia offers students, scholars, and heritage readers of the Armenian community something long desired but never before available: a complete and authoritative introduction to 3000 years of Armenian art, archaeology, architecture, and design.

Christina Maranci is Arthur H. Dadian and Ara T. Oztemel Professor of Armenian Art and serves as Chair of the Department of Art and Art History at Tufts University, as well as an academic adviser to the Armenian Museum of America and to NAASR. She has published and lectured widely, having authored three previous monographs and over seventy essays, articles, and reviews, including the books Medieval Armenian Architecture: Constructions of Race and Nation (2001) and Vigilant Powers: Three Churches of Early Medieval Armenia (2015). For the latter work in 2016 she received from NAASR the Dr. Sona Aronian Book Prize for Excellence in Armenian Studies. Her work combines scholarship on the history of Armenian art and architecture with advocacy for at-risk Armenian heritage, particularly medieval monuments in the Republic of Turkey.

Copies of Art of Armenia: An Introduction by Dr. Christina Maranci will be available for purchase.

Admission free (Donations appreciated), reception following the program.

For more information call the Ararat-Eskijian Museum at 747-500-7584 or email eskijian@ararat-eskijian-museum.com

This event will be Live Streamed, follow up on Facebook or Ararat-Eskijian Museum.com

